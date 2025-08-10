Andhra Pradesh: Student beaten, electrocuted in shocking ragging case at govt school; FIR filed A disturbing video of the assault is getting fervently viral across social media platforms. In the now-viral clip, the group of students is seen slapping, kicking and forcing the victim to sit on the floor while one of them sits on a chair in front of him.

Palnadu (Andhra Pradesh) :

A brutal case of ragging has emerged from Andhra Pradesh’s Dachepalli, where five Class 12 (Intermediate second-year) students assaulted a first-year student. The miscreants from Government Junior College allegedly tortured the victim and even subjected him to electric shocks. They even issued death threats to him.

An outsider also aided the accused in the attack.

Senior students thrash junior in viral video

A disturbing video of the assault is getting fervently viral across social media platforms. In the now-viral clip, the group of students is seen slapping, kicking and forcing the victim to sit on the floor while one of them sits on a chair in front of him. Shockingly, one boy brings what appears to be an electric wire, as the victim pleads not to be electrocuted.

The accused later took the victim to the BC Hostel, where they continued torturing him and even issued death threats. They also filmed the entire incident.

The victim’s parents have filed a police complaint and authorities are investigating the matter. Various student associations staged protests against the ragging incident at school premises. The college is yet to issue a statement over the incident.

Three students brutally beaten in ragging incident

Earlier in July, three students were brutally beaten by senior students in a ragging incident at a school in Thiruvananthapuram. The incident took place at Alamcode Govt VHSS in Attingal.

The three students suffered grievous injuries in their eyes and face. The video of the incident was shared across social media platforms. As many as seven Class 12 students were suspended over the incident.