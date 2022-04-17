Andhra Pradesh: 15 injured, 20 detained amid stone pelting during Hanuman Jayanti procession

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Several injured in stone pelting incident in Andhra Pradesh

As many as 15 people were injured after a stone-pelting incident was reported in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. According to the details, the incident was reported from Alur in the Kurnool district of the state during the Hanuman Jayanti procession.

Commenting on the incident, the police said clashes broke out between members of two communities following which stones were pelted from both sides.

"A clash broke out b/w members of two communities & stones were pelted from both the sides in Alur, Kurnool dist yesterday. Few persons were injured in the incident. Police deployed at the incident spot; situation under control," an official said.

Several cases into the incident have been registered, the police further said.

Meanwhile, 20 people were taken into custody, based on videos of the incident. Interrogations with the suspects are underway.

"Situation in the area is peaceful and adequate civil and armed forces have been deployed," SP Kurnool said.

