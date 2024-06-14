Andhra Pradesh: Six killed after truck rams tractor while attempting to overtake in Krishna district

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Road accident in the Seethanapalli Village

Six people died and many were injured in a road accident in the Seethanapalli Village in Kruthivennu Mandal when a mini truck rammed into the container lorry while overtaking a tractor carrying wooden logs

Machilipatnam DSP Subhani said, "The mini truck rammed into the container lorry while overtaking a tractor carrying wooden logs. Five people died on the spot, while another died en route to the hospital. Further details are awaited."

Drivers of both the vehicles along with three others died on the spot while another one succumbed while being shifted to hospital. The official said there were ten people in one of the trucks and the other one had a driver and an assistant when the accident happened. An investigation is on.