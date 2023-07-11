Andhra Pradesh: Seven killed after bus fell into canal in Prakasam district

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bus fell into a canal in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district

Police said on Tuesday that the bus carrying seven people, including a seven-year-old child, fell into a water canal near Darsi in the Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh, injuring more than 15 others.

The imjured were hurried to a close by hospital for treatment, police said. The police arrived at the location and began a rescue operation after receiving the information, according to the news agency ANI.

Seven deaths in the bus accident were confirmed by Darsi Sub Inspector Ramakrishna.

"More than 15 were seriously harmed and they are going through treatment at Darsi and Ongole clinics. The official added, "Let us hope there are no more casaulities."

He added, "The incident's cause has not yet been determined, and rescue operations are underway." During the initial investigation, the police claimed to have learned that the passengers had hired the bus to attend a wedding in the state's Kakinada city.

More details are awaited...

