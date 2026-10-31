Andhra school horror: Man attacks Class 10 girl with chainsaw after she rejects marriage proposal

A Class 10 student was attacked with a chainsaw inside her classroom at Zilla Parishad High School in Rapthadu village, Anantapur district, Andhra Pradesh, around 10.30 am. The attack took place while a class was in progress and a teacher was present.

The girl suffered injuries to her face, head and back. Another student was injured while trying to intervene. Both were taken to Anantapur Government General Hospital, where one of them underwent surgery. The accused fled after the attack, leaving the girl bleeding in the classroom. Students and teachers alerted the local police.

Accused arrested after fleeing school

The accused, identified as Hemanth alias Dummu, is from Nagallur in Dharmavaram mandal, Sri Sathya Sai district. He is a distant relative of the victim and was later arrested at Dharmavaram railway station.

According to police, Hemanth had allegedly proposed a relationship and marriage to the girl, but she refused. Police said he had been harassing her. The girl had reportedly warned him to stay away and threatened to inform her parents about his behaviour. He allegedly grew resentful and attacked her.

Andhra CM orders strict action

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said he was deeply shaken and angered by the attack, describing it as an act that had no place in society. In a post on X, he said he was personally monitoring the student's recovery and had directed the medical team to provide her with the highest priority care.

Naidu also ordered the police to track down the accused swiftly and ensure he faced the harshest legal punishment.

Education Minister Nara Lokesh said he was deeply anguished and shocked by the attack on the student inside a school in Rapthadu. He condemned the violence, noting that a school should be a place of learning and safety. Lokesh said the Chief Minister had directed the police to take swift and stringent action against the accused and bring him to justice.

He added that the safety and dignity of every girl and woman were paramount, and that such acts of brutality would not be tolerated.

The incident has sparked fresh concerns over the safety of students inside schools. Police are investigating the attack, while the injured girls continue to receive medical care.

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