Andhra Pradesh: Seven die as van overturns into farm fields in Devarapalli

Image Source : PTI Seven die as van overturns into farm fields in Andhra Pradesh's Devarapalli.

Andhra Pradesh news: At least seven people lost their lives after a van lost its control and overturned into the farm fields near Chinnaigudem in Devarapalli today (September 11). The injured persons have been shifted to a local hospital.

The incident took place after a lorry fell into a canal at midnight within the Devarapalli limits in East Godavari district. The driver was trying to avoid a pothole, veered off the road and fell into the canal.

All the 7 people who were sitting on top of the lorry died on the spot. One person was rescued and was admitted to a hospital.

The accident occurred in the Chilaka Pakala area of Chinnaigudem in Devarapalli mandal, East Godavari district. "Seven people died. One person survived and he is alright. He is able to speak," East Godavari district superintendent of police Narasimha Kishore told media.

CM Chandrababu Naidu expresses condolences

"Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep shock and grief over the road accident. He assured that the government would stand by the families of the victims and provide necessary support", said DSP G Deva Kumar.

The mini-truck laden with cashew nuts was going from Borrampalem in T Narasapuram mandal to Tadimalla in Nidadavolu mandal when the driver lost control and it overturned. According to police, the deceased people succumbed to breathlessness after being stuck under sacks of cashew nuts.