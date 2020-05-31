Andhra Pradesh reports highest single-day hike of 98 cases, tally touches 3,042

Image Source : PTI Representational image

Andhra Pradesh registered its highest ever single-day spike of COVID-19 cases on Sunday with 98 positive cases detected from tests conducted in the past 24 hours. The previous highest single tally of 82 cases was reported on April 27. On Sunday, the state nodal officer reported that not even a single positive case, detected during the past 24 hours, was found to have travel history to the Koyambedu market in Chennai. The Koyambedu market which has since been closed, was identified as one of the biggest spreaders of COVID-19 cases in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

With the latest update, the state's tally crossed the 3000-mark to touch 3,042 at 9 am Sunday.

On Sunday, 43 persons were discharged from hospitals, resulting in a cumulative tally of 2,135 cured persons in Andhra Pradesh. With this, the number of active cases stands at 845. The state nodal officer reported that 9,370 samples were tested during the past 24 hours as against 9,504 samples that were tested during the preceding testing cycle.

As per data available till Sunday, the state's average in terms of tests conducted per million population stands at 6,980, below Delhi's 10,602, and Jammu & Kashmir's 12,191. However, in terms of tests conducted, Andhra Pradesh with 3,72,748 tests conducted till Thursday, lags behind Rajasthan with 395,490 tests, Maharashtra with 448,661 tests, and Tamil Nadu's 479,155, with a total 3,737,027 tests conducted across India as a whole.

With 1 death each reported from Krishna and Chittoor districts, the death toll in the state climbed to 64 on Sunday morning. On Sunday, Andhra Pradesh's mortality rate of 1.74 per cent ranked 11th among all states.

Meanwhile, the cumulative tally of COVID-19 cases among returnees from other states climbed to 418 from 406, taking the tally of active cases to 221 in this category even as 8 persons were discharged by Sunday.

