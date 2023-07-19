Andhra Pradesh: Six arrested for urinating on tribal man in Ongole

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational picture of a man in handcuffs

A tribal man was whipped and peed upon by a group of nine men over a relationship in Andhra Pradesh's Ongole. Two of the suspects were intoxicated when they urinated on him. A video of the incident recorded by one of the suspects has now surfaced. Six people have been arrested so far in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

On June 19, the victim, Mota Naveen, was beaten and urinated upon by Mannam Ramanjaneyulu and eight additional individuals. During the time Ramanjaneyulu is on the run, two of those eight people were minors. According to PTI, Prakasam district superintendent of police Mallika Garg stated, "Ramanjaneyulu and Naveen were friends but they had a falling out over the latter's relationship with a girl related to Ramanjaneyulu's friend."

According to Garg, a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was filed against Naveen following his elopement with the girl. Additionally, he was placed on remand. Nonetheless, Naveen was still in the relationship with the girl, infuriating Ramanjaneyulu and his companions, which additionally stressed their friendship to the degree that they were not on talking conditions, she added.

After a few days, Ramanjaneyulu called Naveen, claiming to have made up, but he and his friends attacked Naveen after drinking together. The accused additionally peed on him. Following the attack, Naveen had lodged a a police complaint and got admitted in a hospital for treatment however didn't persue the case further or uncover the urination incident.

