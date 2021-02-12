Image Source : PTI 2nd phase of Andhra Pradesh panchayat polls on Feb 13

As many as 2,786 panchayats in Andhra Pradesh are set to go for polls in the second phase on Saturday. The panchayat polls began from February 9 and would go on till February 21 in four phases, a press release from the Panchayat Raj Department said on Friday.

The first phase was held on February 9. Elections would be held to elect 20,817 ward members, the release said. Polling would begin from 6.30 AM and go on till 3.30 PM while counting of votes would begin at 4 PM.

Though the elections were to be held for 3,328 Panchayat sarpanchs, 539 have been unanimously elected while no nomination was filed for three villages, it said.

As many as 7,507 candidates are contesting for sarpanch posts and 44.876 are in fray for ward members. The elections are held using ballot paper and without any political party symbols. Totally, 29,304 polling stations were set up out of which 5,480 have been identified as sensitive and 4,181 hypersensitive, the release said.

All necessary precautions are in place as per COVID-19 protocols amid tight security and PPE kits would be provided to infected voters.

