Bus-autorickshaw collision in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu leaves 7 dead, 6 injured

A collision between a private bus and an autorickshaw near the Kala Mandir Junction in the Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh left at least seven people dead, said the police on Thursday.

The incident happened around 1 am when the private bus arrived at a bypass near Chilakaluripet to pick up a passenger. The bus started heading towards the Narasaraopet bus stand after picking up the passenger when it collided with the autorickshaw that was coming from the wrong side.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Narasaraopet Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) M Hanumanth Rao said four people had died on the spot, while three were taken to a hospital where they succumbed to their injuries. He also said the accident left six others wounded who are being provided treatment at the hospital.

Rao also said the bus was heading to Tirupati when it met with the accident.

CM, transport minister express grief

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has expressed grief over the incident, extending his deepest condolence to the families of those who lost their lives. He also directed the officials to provide all the necessary assistance to the injured, and also advised the health department to consistently monitor their condition.

"Chief Minister Shri Nara Chandrababu Naidu expressed profound shock over the horrific road accident that occurred near Chilakaluripet in Palnadu district. The CM conveyed his grief over the incident in which a private travels bus traveling from Vijayawada to Tirupati collided with an auto, resulting in the deaths of seven people and serious injuries to several others," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) quoted him as saying.

Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy has called the incident 'extremely tragic', directing officials to provide all the necessary help to the needy. The minister also directed transport officials to restore normalcy and address the situation at the accident site immediately.

"It was extremely tragic that seven people lost their lives in a collision between a private travel bus and an auto near Chilakaluripet. Journeys should take people to their destination, not to their final destination. Deepest condolences to the families of those who died in the accident," news agency ANI quoted Reddy as saying.

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