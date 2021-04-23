Night curfew in Andhra Pradesh from Saturday. Check timings

Image Source : AP An ambulance carrying a patient drives past a Coronavirus awareness poster on a deserted street. (Representational image)

Andhra Pradesh government has decided to impose night curfew, from 10 pm to 5 am, tomorrow onwards amid prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state, Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh's Principal Secretary (Medical, Health and Family Welfare) Anil Kumar Singhal said that the Covid situation in the state wsa under control.

"The situation in the state is under control and there is no shortage of either beds or oxygen in the hospitals," said Singhal on Thursday.

As per the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said the 104 call centre has been strengthened, which has already started receiving an increasing number of calls.

"The number of staff at the helpdesks at district-level has also been enhanced," said the senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer.

Singhal said the people calling the helpline should clearly express the details of their health condition to enable the staff to properly direct them and respond in time.

Likewise, he said the District Collectors have been directed to prepare sufficient numbers of home isolation kits to distribute to the needy.

"For mild cases, Covid Care Centres (CCCs) have been readied and serious cases are being accommodated in Covid-19 hospitals," he added.

Andhra Pradesh on Thursday reported 10,759 new Covid-19 cases, raising the overall tally beyond 9.97 lakh, while the state's active cases reached 66,944.

