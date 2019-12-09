Image Source : PTI Death penalty for rape convicts in 3 weeks: Andhra Pradesh to introduce new law on December 11

Amid countrywide call for swift action against those guilty of rape, Andhra Pradesh is about to enact a new law that will give justice to the victims of these gruesome acts within 21 days. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Monday, announced that new law to complete investigation in rape cases in one week and to get the death penalty for the culprits in 3 weeks will be brought in the state.

He also said that the new bill will be introduced in the state legislative assembly on December 11. Jagan announced this while debating on increasing atrocities on women, where he also supported the encounter killing of the four accused in the barbaric gangrape murder of a 26-year-old Hyderabad doctor.

“Hats off to Telangana Chief Minister and the police. I don’t understand why there is so much fuss on the killing of rapists. I don't understand the investigations by the Human Rights Commission," he said.

He also expressed his grief over the incident, "As a son, brother, husband, and father of two girls, I felt that the accused should be shot dead."

The Hyderabad police killed the four accused in the gangrape murder of the Hyderabad vet in an encounter in the wee hours of Friday. The police said that they had taken the four accused to the scene of crime to recover the victim's phone and other objects which the accused claimed had been hidden there.

As per the Cyberabad Police Commissioner, the four accused tried to escape the police and attacked them with sticks and stones. He also said that the two accused snatched the guns off the hands of two cops. The policemen asked the accused to surrender but the accused opened fire at the policemen. There was an exchange of fire in which the 4 accused were shot dead.

The incident generated mixed response with public, in general, hailing the police while some saying that the act was unconstitutional and illegal.

There has been a wave across India calling for swift justice for rape victims. With this new law, Andhra Pradesh could lead the way in the fight against barbaric crimes like rape.

