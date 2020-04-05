Image Source : PTI Andhra: With 26 new COVID-19 cases state tally reaches 226; Nellore worst-hit

Coronavirus confirmed cases in Andhra are now at 226 after a surge of 26 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. Nellore is the worst-hit district and emerged as a hotspot in the state with COVID-19 cases. Guntur, Krishna, and Kurnool also are among the highly COVID-19 districts. Meanwhile, India COVID-19 cases mark are now at 3374 including 77 deaths while 267 people have recovered.

Among the fresh cases, Ongole has reported 2 coronavirus cases, followed by Chittor 7, Kurnool 23 and Nellore 2 cases.

Out of the new coronavirus patients, 11 have foreign travel history while 6 are their close contacts.

District-wise coronavirus cases in Andhra

Coronavirus so far has claimed one life in Andhra Pradesh while one person has been discharged from the hospital 14 days after he tested negative for the COVID-19 virus.

Coronavirus positive cases have exploded across states in the country after Tablighi Jamaat's event as in the past four days, the nation has witnessed its number rising by a thousand new cases.

India confirmed cases tally crosses 3000-mark

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 3,072 on Saturday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. Of these, 2,784 are active cases while 212 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. The death toll has mounted to 75 while one person has migrated to another country, according to the data released by the Health Ministry on Saturday evening.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with the number of positive cases rising to 490, followed by Delhi at 445 and Tamil Nadu at 411. At least 295 people have been infected in Kerala, while Uttar Pradesh reported 174 cases, followed by Rajasthan at 200 cases, Telangana at 159 cases and Andhra Pradesh at 226 cases.

