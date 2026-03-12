Andhra Pradesh milk scandal: Death count climbs to 13 amid suspected adulteration crisis.

Rajamahendri:

The suspected milk adulteration tragedy in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district, has claimed 13 lives as of Thursday (March 12), with seven individuals still receiving critical hospital care in Rajamahendravaram, casting a pall over local communities and prompting a multi-agency crackdown.

Cluster of renal failures traced to local milk supply

The crisis unfolded after cases surfaced on February 22, when elderly residents from Chowdeswaranagar and Swaroopanagar in Lalacheruvu reported severe symptoms including anuria, vomiting, abdominal pain, and acute renal dysfunction necessitating dialysis. Health officials identified a common link- milk supplied by Varalakshmi Milk Dairy in Narasapuram village, Korukonda mandal, distributed to around 106 families before supplies were abruptly halted. Clinical tests showed elevated blood urea and serum creatinine levels in victims, pointing to toxic exposure, with preliminary epidemiology confirming milk as the primary vector.

Swift multi-departmental response and dairy seizure

Authorities mobilised Rapid Response Teams of surveillance officers, physicians, microbiologists, pediatricians, forensic experts, epidemiologists, and nephrologists, while setting up round-the-clock emergency medical camps with ambulances in affected areas. The Food Safety Department raided the dairy, sealing the unit and collecting samples of milk, paneer, ghee, water, and vinegar for lab analysis at JNTU Kakinada and VIMTA Labs in Hyderabad, testing for microbial, chemical, and toxic adulterants.

Suspected vendor Addala Ganeswararao (33) was detained, with CLUES and forensic teams scouring the site; post-mortem samples went to Vijayawada's Regional Forensic Lab and police invoked BNSS Section 194 and CrPC Section 174 to probe the distribution network.

Animal Husbandry dispatched veterinary teams to gather 41 milk, feed, and water samples for Veterinary Biological Research Institute analysis, as blood and urine from patients undergo toxicological scrutiny. The incident, potentially involving ethylene glycol or similar contaminants, highlights lapses in dairy oversight, with investigations expanding to trace all recipients and prevent further harm. While no official adulterant is confirmed, the coordinated response aims to deliver justice and bolster food safety statewide.