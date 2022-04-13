Wednesday, April 13, 2022
     
The fire broke out in the Tirumala forest area in the afternoon of Tuesday around 2:30 pm. Fires spread rapidly in the forest area near the Elephant Arch on First Ghat Road.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
Vijayawada Updated on: April 13, 2022 18:01 IST
Image Source : ANI

Andhra Pradesh: Massive fire breaks out in forest region of Tirumala, later doused off

A massive fire broke out in the forest area of Tirumala on Tuesday, which was bought under control and was doused off, said Forest Range Officer (FRO).

"A Fire broke out in the Tirumala forest area in the afternoon of Tuesday around 2:30 pm. Fires spread rapidly in the forest area near the Elephant Arch on First Ghat Road. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) forest department personnel reached the spot and it took around 8 hours to douse the fire," said Prabhakar Reddy, Forest Range Officer, Tirumala.

Reddy said that it might be the work of the smugglers for road visibility. "They used cloths to lit the fire in a couple of places. Nearly 50 people tried to douse the fire in the afternoon around 2 pm. Though the fire didn't come on the side of Tirumala, it was stopped 1 km away from the Ghat road," he added.

(With ANI Inputs)

