Andhra Pradesh: Man injects HIV-infected blood into pregnant wife

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Man who injects HIV-infected blood to victim's body gets arrested.

A man in Andhra Pradesh allegedly got HIV-infected blood injected into his pregnant wife to find an excuse to divorce her. Tadepalli police arrested M. Charan after getting a complaint lodged by his wife that he injected HIV-infected blood into her with the help of a quack.

The victim told the police that Charan was looking for a reasonable excuse to divorce her and as per the plan he took her to a quack. She also alleged that her husband had been harassing her for dowry and also insisted that she bear a male child.

He was however unhappy when she gave birth to a daughter.

The victim said that she had been told that the injection given to her was to ensure good health during her pregnancy. She stated in her complaint that during a health check-up at a hospital, she was shocked to know that she was HIV positive.

Police said they were questioning Charan and would take further action after the medical examination of the victim.

(With inputs from IANS)

ALSO READ | Bihar: Man chops off woman's breasts, hands & ears in public, arrested; ‘Talibani mindset’, says BJP

Latest India News