Andhra lecturer ends life months after marriage, names husband and in-laws in suicide note

New Delhi:

A young college lecturer in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district died by suicide just six months into her marriage, leaving behind a heartbreaking note that accused her husband and his family of persistent abuse, reported India Today. The 24-year-old, Srividya, described in detail the physical and emotional torment she allegedly faced at the hands of her husband, Rambabu, and ended her note with a final Raksha Bandhan message to her brother.

The woman, Srividya, worked as a lecturer at a private college and had married Rambabu, a village surveyor, around half a year ago. According to her note, the abuse began just a month into the marriage. Srividya detailed how Rambabu would return home intoxicated, assault her, and subject her to continuous humiliation. She wrote that he once demeaned her in front of another woman, calling her “worthless,” and described instances of physical violence, including being punched and having her head slammed against a bed.

In a poignant final message addressed to her brother ahead of Raksha Bandhan, she wrote, “Hey brother, take care. I may not be able to tie you a Rakhi this time.” Holding her husband and his family accountable, Srividya urged that they “should not be spared under any circumstances.”

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation, according to India Today. Further details in the matter are awaited.