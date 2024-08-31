Andhra Pradesh hidden camera scandal: 'Engineering college covered up incident,' students tell minister

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Andhra Pradesh hidden camera scandal: Engineering college students with police in campus.

Female students at SR Gudlavalleru Engineering College in Krishna district have accused the management of attempting to hush up the issue of hidden cameras allegedly found in a women's washroom. They reported to AP Mines Minister K Ravindra that the college threatened them against lodging complaints. The minister, accompanied by district officials, assured the students of a thorough investigation.

Protests erupt, students demand justice

Since Thursday night, hundreds of students have been protesting, refusing to attend classes until the issue is resolved. The students, voicing distrust in the college administration, vowed to continue their protests until justice is served. Ravindra promised that the truth would come out and that the culprits would face consequences.

CM orders inquiry, police investigate

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has ordered a full inquiry into the allegations, directing officials to take stringent action if the hidden camera claims are substantiated. The police, however, stated that no hidden cameras were found in the washrooms and that there was no evidence of such activity. A special investigation team has been formed, and electronic devices from suspects have been confiscated for examination.

Safety measures and further Actions*

To ensure student safety, the district superintendent of police has promised enhanced security, including the presence of female constables in the hostel. Human Resource Development Minister Nara Lokesh has also called for an inquiry, emphasizing that strict action will be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

Although police found no evidence of hidden cameras, investigations continue, and enhanced security measures are being implemented at the college.

