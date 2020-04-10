Friday, April 10, 2020
     
Andhra Health Department official drinks sanitiser, mistaking it for water

A Health Department official in Andhra Pradesh on Friday took ill after consuming a sanitiser, mistaking it for drinking water.

Amravati Updated on: April 10, 2020 16:50 IST
A Health Department official in Andhra Pradesh on Friday took ill after consuming a sanitiser, mistaking it for drinking water. The incident occurred in Anantapur district. After District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Anil Kumar took two sips of the sanitiser kept in his house, his family took him to a nearby private hospital.

Doctors examined him and said there was no danger to his life. They said the DMHO would be discharged in a few hours.

