Andhra Pradesh govt scraps 15 per cent non-local quota in higher education admissions from 2025-26

In a big policy shift, the Andhra Pradesh government has revised its admission rules for higher educational institutions, eliminating the existing 15% non-local quota. Starting from the academic year 2025-26, admission to various professional courses will be reserved exclusively for students from Andhra Pradesh. This move will effectively bar students from other states, including Telangana, from seeking admission under the non-local category.

According to the new government orders, admissions to courses such as engineering, technology, pharmacy, architecture, Pharma D, business administration, computer applications, law, education, and physical education will now be allotted solely to students who qualify as locals of Andhra Pradesh. However, specific categories -- such as children of Central government employees -- will still be considered under special provisions.

What the govt order said?

"To protect the interests of the students hailing from the state of Andhra Pradesh, appropriate measures have to be taken in admission to undergraduate, post-graduate and PhD courses…," a recent government order said.

According to the order, the southern state followed a common admission process, which also involved admitting students from Telangana under the non-local quota for 10 years after the bifurcation of united Andhra Pradesh. However, this common admission period ended on June 2, 2024, in all government, private, aided and unaided higher and technical educational institutions. Therefore, it is necessary to amend the admission rules for a plethora of courses, the order said.

"Upon the receipt of several representations from the parents and students to do justice to Andhra Pradesh students for admission to various courses and also to avoid the legal complications in the admission process, the government has decided to issue amendments to the admission rules," it said.

Students from the erstwhile districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East and West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam fall under the jurisdiction of Andhra University (AU) and become non-local candidates under the purview of SV University. Likewise, students from the erstwhile districts of Anantapur, Kurnool, Chittoor, Kadapa and Nellore come under the purview of SV University and will be treated as non-local candidates by Andhra University.

Revised seat allocation framework announced

According to the new order, local candidates are eligible to avail 85 per cent seats, while the remaining 15 per cent can be filled under the non-local quota. In case of statewide universities and institutions, which do not fall under either AU or SV University, and are controlled by the state government, 85 per cent local seats will be reserved for students falling under the purview of these two varsities in the ratio of 65.6 per cent and 34.3 per cent, respectively.

The remaining 15 per cent seats under the non-local quota for statewide universities and institutions will follow the same formula as mandated under the AU and SV University's method of sharing their non-local quota, the order said.

