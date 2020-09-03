Image Source : INDIA TV Andhra Pradesh govt bans online games like Rummy, Poker

The Andhra Pradesh government decided to ban online games like rummy and poker "to protect the youth". The state cabinet that met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy took the decision to ban online gambling.

Briefing reporters at the end of the cabinet meet, the Information Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said online gambling has become a vice that was damaging the youth by ‘misleading’ them. “So we have decided to ban all such online gambling to protect the youth,” Nani said.

He further informed that, "If the organizers (of online gambling games) are caught for the second time, they will be punished with 2 years of imprisonment and fine. Those who play online gambling games will be punished with six months imprisonment."

According to the Cabinet decision, organisers of online gambling would be jailed for a year, besides being penalised, for a first time offence. The jail term would go upto two years with fine for the second offence. Also, those caught playing the online games would attract a jail term of six months, the minister added.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage