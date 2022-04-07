Andhra govt allows Muslim employees to leave offices early during Ramzan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Muslims had started fasting on April 3 after the moon was sighted on Saturday.

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday said that all Muslim government employees are permitted to leave offices early by one hour in the evening during the month of Ramzan.

In an official order released by the Chief Secretary to the Government, Dr. Sameer Sharma, the state government said: "All government employees, teachers, contract workers, who profess Islam are permitted to leave offices/ schools early by one hour in the evening on all working days during the month of Ramzan from 3rd April to 2nd May."

Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar during which the followers of the faith fast from dawn to dusk, pray for peace and guidance, and give back to the community in the form of charity.

Muslims had started fasting on April 3 after the moon was sighted on Saturday. Every year, the sighting of the Ramzan moon brings great cheer for Muslims as they scamper to make preparations for fasting and head to mosques to begin special 'Taraweeh' prayers.

