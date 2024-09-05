Andhra Pradesh floods: Death count rises to 32, NDMA-led central team to visit affected regions today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu during his visit to the flood-affected areas in the state.

Andhra Pradesh floods: Recent heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh have caused widespread havoc, triggering severe flooding across several regions of the state. The relentless downpour has inundated low-lying areas, disrupted transportation, and displaced thousands of residents. With rivers swelling beyond their banks and water levels rising rapidly, authorities are on high alert and working tirelessly to evacuate affected communities and provide relief measures.

The death count in the unprecedented torrential downpours and floods in the southern state rose to 32 and the number of evacuees in relief camps increased to 45,369, as per an official release. NTR district, which houses Vijayawada, the most affected, accounted for 24 deaths; Guntur (seven) and Palnadu (one). An inter-ministerial team from the Central government will visit the flood-ravaged districts of Krishna, NTR and Guntur on Thursday and will interact with the victims. “The Central team will include National Disaster Management Authority adviser KP Singh, Central Water Commission director Siddarth Mitra’, said the release.

Weather forecast for Andhra Pradesh

Meanwhile, a new weather system is developing over the Bay of Bengal sea. "A fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal around September 5," said the release. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall across many areas of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh from September 4 to 8, with South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) expected to receive similar rainfall from Wednesday to Friday. On Thursday, heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted in one or two locations in Eluru and Alluri Sitarama Raju districts. Additionally, heavy rainfall is anticipated at one or two places in East Godavari, Anakapalli, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, and Parvatipuram Manyam districts.

CM Chandrababu Naidu holds key meeting

Earlier on Wednesday, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu held a meeting with bankers and insurance company representatives to request them to settle insurance claims on damaged vehicles and others in 10 days, and also resolve them in a fortnight. He also requested the banks to reschedule flood victims’ loans as many of them lost everything and are on the cusp of restarting their lives. CM Naidu said the recent torrential rain and subsequent floods in the state, particularly in Vijayawada, is the "biggest disaster" he has witnessed in the state in his political career. He also requested the Central government to declare the floods in the state as a "national calamity".

