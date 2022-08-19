Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE Andhra Pradesh: 2 killed, 9 injured as fire breaks out in sugar unit

Andhra Pradesh news : A fire that broke out in a sugar refinery in Vakalapudi near Kakinada city of Andhra Pradesh killed two people while nine others were injured.

The injured were rushed to a hospital. One worker was killed on the spot, another succumbed in the hospital, officials said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that an electrical short circuit probably triggered the blaze at the conveyor belt in the packing unit, police said.

The other injured persons were being treated in different hospitals in the city, police said. Kakinada Rural MLA K Kannababu and district Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu visited the sugar plant and supervised the rescue operation.

(with inputs from PTI)

