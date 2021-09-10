Friday, September 10, 2021
     
COVID-19: Active cases in Andhra Pradesh cross 15,000 again

The state's Covid-19 chart now showed a gross of 20,27,650 positives, 19,98,561 recoveries and 13,970 deaths. The number of active cases now stood at 15,119.

Amaravati Published on: September 10, 2021 17:54 IST
Image Source : PTI

Active COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh crossed the 15,000 mark once again as the state reported 1,608 fresh cases on Friday.

The state reported six deaths in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday, according to the latest bulletin. The state's Covid-19 chart now showed a gross of 20,27,650 positives, 19,98,561 recoveries and 13,970 deaths. The number of active cases now stood at 15,119.

Chittoor district reported 281, SPS Nellore 261, and East Godavari 213 fresh cases of the virus in 24 hours. Five districts registered between 100 and 170 new cases each while five others added less than 100 each.

SPS Nellore and Prakasam districts had two fresh fatalities each while Visakhapatnam and West Godavari had one each in a day. 

(With PTI inputs)

Latest India News

