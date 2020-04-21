Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Andhra: 35 new COVID-19 cases; Kurnool tally reaches 184. Check district-wise list

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh rose to 757 after 35 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, an official said on Tuesday. With the latest updates, Kurnool district maintained its lead over Guntur district in terms of number of positive cases. Andhra Pradesh's 757 cases put it at number 9 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 4666, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of the new cases, 10 cases were reported from Kurnool. Besides that, 9 from Guntur, 6 cases from Kadapa, 4 from West Godavari district ,and one each from Ananthpur and Krishna.

According to the medical bulletin, 5022 samples were tested during the last 24 hours and out of these 35 were found positive.

The state has so far seen 22 deaths due to the virus. At least 96 people have also recovered after getting infected with the deadly disease. Currently, 639 affected persons are receiving treatment in the state.

India's total number of coronavirus cases has reached 18,601, of which 14,759 cases are active, while 3,252 people have been cured/discharged/migrated and 590 deaths have been reported, as per the ministry.

District-wise breakdown of cases in Andhra Pradesh

