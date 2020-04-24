Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Andhra: With 62 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 955

With 62 fresh cases of coronavirus, the total number of cases in Andhra Pradesh rose to 955, the latest media bulletin by State Nodal Officer said on Friday. The bulletin said one COVID-19 patient each died in Anantapuramu and Kurnool districts. Among the infected patients, 145 have been recovered and 29 persons have succumbed to the infection so far.

Kurnool, Guntur and Krishna districts the major hotbeds in the state continued to register fresh cases in tens while no new case was reported in Chittoor district which witnessed a sudden spurt early this week.

In Kurnool, 27 more cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the count to 261.

The cases in Guntur rose to 206 with the addition of 11, while Krishna went past the century mark to 102, adding 14 new cases.

In Anantapuramu district, four patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery from the disease.

In the last 24 hours, 6,306 tests were conducted. The cumulative number of coronavirus tests touched 54,338, of which 53,383 turned negative, the bulletin said.

Andhra Pradesh's 955 cases put it at number 9 in terms of the number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 6,430, as per the latest data.

India coronavirus confirmed cases have crossed 23,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 23,077 including 718 deaths while 4,749 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Friday.

At present, around 1,000-1,200 confirmed coronavirus cases are increasing per day in the country. On Thursday, the total confirmed cases in the nation stood at 21,700 including 686 deaths while 4,325 people have recovered.

(With Inputs from PTI)

