Video: 7 children seriously injured after school auto collides with lorry in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: A dreadful incident unfolded in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, where a school auto collided with a lorry, resulting in a catastrophic impact. The collision was so intense that all the children inside the auto were thrown onto the road, suffering severe injuries. Local residents rushed to the scene, rescuing some trapped children from the overturned auto. The extent of the collision is evident from the fact that the auto overturned completely.

The collision occurred near Sangam Sarath Theatre Chowk, where a lorry collided with a school auto carrying students from the railway station to Siripuram on Wednesday morning. The force of the impact left seven students in the auto seriously injured. Two of them are reported to be in critical condition.

Bystanders, witnessing the children covered in blood on the road, promptly transported the injured students to a nearby private hospital. The collision caused chaos, and the auto passengers were in dire need of immediate medical attention. Eyewitnesses describe the scene as chaotic, with school bags, stationery, and personal belongings scattered across the road.

The lorry driver and cleaner attempted to flee the scene but were apprehended by auto drivers present at the location. The auto drivers detained them until the arrival of the police. Authorities have taken the lorry driver and cleaner into custody, and further investigation into the incident is underway.

As per the latest reports, all the injured students are students of Bethany School, and the school authorities have been informed about the unfortunate incident.

The collision has raised concerns about road safety, especially for school transportation. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for stringent measures to ensure the safety of students during their commute to and from school. The community awaits updates on the condition of the injured students and anticipates thorough investigations into the circumstances leading to this distressing collision.

