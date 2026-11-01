Andhra Pradesh braces for another cyclone, severe storm likely to hit coast by November 3

Amaravati (AP):

Andhra Pradesh is bracing for another cyclone, with a severe cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal likely to cross the state's coast on November 3, days after very severe cyclonic storm 'Arnab' caused widespread damage in the region. The storm, which is expected to bring winds of 100-110 kmph, gusting up to 120 kmph, is likely to cross the coast between Nellore and Narsapur by the morning of November 3.

What did the IMD bulletin say?

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression on Sunday.

In its bulletin issued on Sunday morning, the IMD said the system over the southeast Bay of Bengal had moved west-northwestwards at a speed of 23 kmph over the preceding six hours. At 5.30 am on November 1, it was centred over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal.

The system was located about 700 km east-southeast of Chennai, 770 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam, 770 km southeast of Machilipatnam and 810 km east-southeast of Ongole.

The IMD said the deep depression was very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal within the next six hours. It is then expected to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal on November 2.

"Continuing to move west-northwestwards, it is very likely to cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with wind speed of 100 to 110 kmph gusting at 120 kmph between Nellore and Narsapur by the morning of 3rd November 2026," said the IMD bulletin.

Odisha govt orders evacuation

Meanwhile, the Odisha government has ordered the evacuation of people from low-lying areas and hilly terrain as another cyclone develops over the Bay of Bengal. The administration is already carrying out relief and rescue operations in Ganjam and Gajapati districts, which were hit by heavy rainfall and flooding triggered by cyclone 'Arnab'.

Under the influence of the developing system, several parts of southern Odisha are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall, with heavy showers at isolated places on November 3 and 4.

The Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar has issued a rainfall warning for southern Odisha districts for November 2 and 3, forecasting precipitation of 7 cm to 20 cm. These districts were already affected by cyclone 'Arnab', which crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28.

7 killed in Cyclone Arnab

Very severe cyclonic storm 'Arnab' crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast near Narsapur in the early hours of October 28, bringing maximum sustained winds of 125-135 kmph and gusts of up to 150 kmph. The cyclone claimed seven lives and caused widespread damage to crops, roads, and electricity and telecommunications infrastructure across the coastal districts.

Crops spread over thousands of acres were damaged, while hundreds of electricity poles and trees were uprooted.

Preliminary estimates put the losses caused by the cyclone at around Rs 4,600 crore. A Central government team is currently visiting the state to assess the damage.

(With IANS inputs)

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