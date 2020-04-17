Coronavirus in Andhra: 60 people discharged from quarantine center in Krishna district; state toll at 534

Image Source : ANI Visuals from the quarantine facility at NT Rama Rao College of Veterinary Science, Gannavaram

At least 60 people, who were twice tested negative for coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district have now been discharged from the quarantine facility at NT Rama Rao College of Veterinary Science, Gannavaram, the district administration said. They were sent to their homes on Thursday under the supervision of quarantine in-charge and a doctor. All have been asked to stay in home-quarantine as per the guidelines. With this, there are only seven people left at the quarantine center.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh has reached 534, including 500 active cases, according to the state health department on Thursday. While 14 deaths have been reported due to the infection, 20 patients have been cured as discharged following treatment.

(With Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ | Coronavirus in Andhra: 23 new COVID-19, 3 deaths since morning

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage