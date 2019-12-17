Andhra Pradesh to have 3 capitals, says CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh will have three capitals, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced in the state assembly on Tuesday. According to the announcement, Amaravati will be the legislative capital. Reddy said Kurnool will be the judicial capital of Andhra Pradesh while Visakhapatnam will be the executive capital.

The final decision will be taken after a week when the concerned committee comes out with a report on the decision.

