Andhra Pradesh: In a tragic incident, at least two people were killed after a fire broke out at a firecracker stall in Vijayawada on Sunday morning.

According to the fire department officials, the incident took place in Gymkhana ground at Gandhi Nagar and deceased are yet to be identified.

Further updates are awaited.



