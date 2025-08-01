Andhra minister BC Janardhan Reddy's brother slaps cop during temple inauguration; FIR filed | Video In the purported video, Madan Bhupal Reddy could be seen involved in a verbal spat with the cop. He later slapped him, allegedly after being denied entry. The situation was brought under control after several senior police officers stepped in.

Kurnool :

Andhra Pradesh Minister BC Janardhan Reddy’s brother allegedly slapped a police constable after being denied immediate entry in a public event at the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Kurnool. The incident took place on Wednesday during the inaugural event of the temple, where a large crowd had gathered.

In the purported video, Madan Bhupal Reddy could be seen involved in a verbal spat with the cop. He later slapped him, allegedly after being denied entry. The situation was brought under control after several senior police officers stepped in.

The video of the incident is going viral fervently across social media platforms.

YSRCP slams state government

The Opposition has lapped up the issue and rebuked the state government over the ‘arrogance’ and ‘lawlessness’ in the state under the TDP rule.

"In a shocking incident, the brother of TDP Minister B.C. Janardhan Reddy slapped a police constable on duty, openly displaying the arrogance and lawlessness associated with TDP leaders and their families. The assault happened in public view, yet no immediate action was taken, exposing how the police force has been reduced to a tool under political pressure in the current coalition government. This shameful act reflects the growing impunity enjoyed by those close to power, where even law enforcement officers are not spared. The silence of the government on this incident raises serious concerns about rule of law in Andhra Pradesh," YSRCP posted on X.

BC Janardhan Reddy reacts

Reacting over the incident, state minister BC Janardhan Reddy said the incident was unfortunate and an FIR has been registered in this regard.

"The incident of the attack on the AR constable in Kolimigundla is unfortunate.. The police have already registered an FIR against the person who carried out the attack.. Whoever the attacker may be, we will take strict action.. Such attacks will not be tolerated in a people's government," Reddy posted on X.