Andhra man erects his dog statue on 5th death anniversary, says considered him like his child | Photos

In a heart-touching moment, a man in Ampapuram in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district erected a statue of his pet dog on its fifth death anniversary on Thursday. Sunkara Jnana Prakasa Rao said the dog remained with his family for 9 years.

Speaking about erecting the statue, Sunkara Jnana Prakasa Rao said, "We considered him as our own child. He was very cooperative & loyal."

