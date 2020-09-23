Andhra CM returns from Delhi, reaches Tirupati

Image Source : PTI Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has reached the Padmavati Guesthouse in the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) temple complex on his return from Delhi on Wednesday. TTD executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal and additional executive officer Dharma Reddy welcomed him at the guesthouse.

Reddy landed at the Renigunta airport at 3.30 p.m. and then travelled to the temple complex, located around 37 km away, by road.

As the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Reddy will participate in the Brahmostavams on Thursday morning to present a silk raiment to the presiding deity on behalf of the state government.

It is customary for Andhra CMs to present silk raiment to the deity during the Bharmostavams.

Reddy's visit assumes significance at a time when the opposition BJP and TDP are accusing him that he is not signing the faith declaration at the temple.

Tirumala Tirupati Devastanam (TTD) chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy said there is no need for Reddy to sign the declaration. He accompanied the CM to the guest house.

It remains to be seen if Reddy will sign the declaration when he participates in the Brahmostavams.

Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Kodali Nani has already reached the temple.

On Reddy's arrival at the Renigunta airport, he was welcomed by Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayana Swamy, Alla Nani, Mekapati Gowtham Reddy, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and several others.

From Delhi, the CM was accompanied by MP Mithun Reddy and Vemireddy Prabakar Reddy.

