Andhra govt launches 'Stree Shakti' free bus travel scheme for women: All you need to know

Amaravati (AP):

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday rolled out the "Stree Shakti" scheme -- a statewide initiative offering free bus travel for women. The launch event, held in Amaravati, was attended by key NDA allies and leaders. As part of the scheme, all girls, women, and transgender persons holding Andhra Pradesh domicile status will be eligible to avail free travel on state-run buses, allowing them to commute anywhere within the state without bearing travel expenses.

The initiative aims to boost women’s mobility, access to education, employment and healthcare by easing transport costs, as per officials. To connect with beneficiaries directly, CM Naidu boarded a bus along with Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and IT Minister Nara Lokesh. The leaders travelled with women passengers, sharing light-hearted conversations and listening to their expectations from the new government.

Five APSRTC bus categories covered

The Stree Shakti scheme will allow the beneficiaries to travel across the state in the five categories of Pallevelugu, Ultra Pallevelugu, City Ordinary, Metro Express and Express services of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus services.

Around 2.62 crore women in the state are expected to benefit from this scheme. Out of a total fleet of 11,449 buses under APSRTC, 74 per cent buses will be open for free travel for girls, women and transgender under Stree Shakti.

Part of Naidu's 'Super Six' promises

Free bus travel scheme for women is a 'Super Six' promise given by Naidu in the run-up to the 2024 poll. Super Six promises include Rs 1,500 monthly aid to every woman in the age bracket of 19 to 59 years, 20 lakh jobs for youth or Rs 3,000 monthly unemployment allowance and free bus travel for women.

Other Super Six promises are Rs 15,000 to every school-going child per annum (Talliki Vandanam), three free gas cylinders to every household (Deepam - 2) and Rs 20,000 annual financial assistance to every farmer (Annadata Sukhibhava).

