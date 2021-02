Image Source : ANI

The fire broke out on the sixth floor of the building.

A massive fire broke out in a multi-storeyed building in Mumbai's Andheri area on Tuesday afternoon.

According to reports, the fire was first reported from the sixth floor of the building. Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

There were no reports of any injury or casualty till the filing of the report.

This is a developing story.

