Image Source : FILE Andaman and Nicobar police station adjudged country's best

A police station on Andaman & Nicobar Islands has been adjudged as the country's best-performing police station out of 15,579 police stations for the year 2019. The Aberdeen police station in Andaman district tops the list of the country's top 10 police stations released on Friday by the government of India.

Police stations in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh have bagged the second and third spots, respectively, on the list. With a police station figuring at the second position and another at the 10th position, Madhya Pradesh enjoys the distinction of having two police stations in this year's top 10 list.

Police stations located in Tamil Nadu, Arunachal Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Rajasthan have also made it to the top 10 list for 2019. The majority of the police stations are located in rural areas and small towns.

The ranking was derived through a combination of data analysis, direct observation, and public feedback. The ranking process involved shortlisting the finalists from among the best-performing police stations in each state on the basis of addressing property-related offenses, crimes against women and crimes against weaker sections.

The annual ranking of police stations helps provide insights into the functioning of the force. It also offers crucial inputs for the formulation of public policy from the internal security perspective.

The extensive use of the CCTNS database, along with an on-ground survey by a third party agency, has ensured the objectivity of the exercise. This year, all the states and Union Territories have participated in the process.