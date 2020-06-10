Image Source : PTI Magnitude-4.3 earthquake jolts Diglipur in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter Scale hit Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the wee hours of Wednesday. According to the National Center for Seismology, the tremors were felt at 2:17 am today. The epicentre of the earthquake was 110 km north-west of Diglipur in Andaman and Nicobar, the National Center for Seismology confirmed.

There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property, due to the earthquake.

Also Read | 3.9 magnitude earthquake jolts Jammu and Kashmir, epicentre near Srinagar

Also Read | Earthquake tremors jolt Delhi-Gurgaon border

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage