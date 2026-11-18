The Centre has introduced the Andaman and Nicobar Islands Prisons and Correctional Services Regulation, 2026, replacing the colonial-era legal framework governing prisons in the Union Territory. The new legislation seeks to shift prison administration from a system focused largely on custody, punishment and control towards one that gives greater emphasis to rehabilitation, dignity, healthcare and the reintegration of prisoners into society. Promulgated by President Droupadi Murmu under Article 240 of the Constitution, the Regulation was published in the Gazette of India on November 17, 2026. It repeals the Prisons Act, 1894, the Prisoners Act, 1900, and the Transfer of Prisoners Act, 1950, as applicable to the Union Territory. However, the Regulation will come into force on a date notified by the Administrator in the Official Gazette.

The reform carries particular significance for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, home to the Cellular Jail, popularly known as Kala Pani. The historic prison was used by the British to incarcerate freedom fighters during India's struggle for Independence. The new law seeks to establish a correctional framework based on constitutional values of equality, dignity and non-discrimination.

Why has the prison law been changed?

The Prisons Act, 1894, was introduced during British rule, when prison administration primarily focused on confinement and control. According to the rationale behind the new Regulation, the old framework did not adequately address contemporary requirements such as mental healthcare, rehabilitation, accessibility, gender-sensitive treatment and technology-enabled security.

The new legislation aims to bring these aspects into a comprehensive legal framework. It also defines the responsibilities of prison authorities and recognises the rights and entitlements of prisoners, with the objective of making prison administration more transparent and accountable.

10 key provisions of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands Prisons Regulation, 2026

The Regulation introduces several changes covering prison security, healthcare, rehabilitation and the treatment of vulnerable inmates.

Open and semi-open correctional institutions: The Administrator can establish open and semi-open correctional institutions for eligible prisoners. These facilities are intended to provide greater freedom than regular prisons and support rehabilitation before release. Individual rehabilitation plans: Prison authorities can prepare individual sentence plans for convicted prisoners, taking into account their sentence, conduct, health, educational needs, skills and social background. The plans can be reviewed and updated periodically. Technology-enabled prison security: The Regulation provides for CCTV cameras, biometric identification, RFID systems, scanning devices, video-conferencing and computerised prison records. It also requires the use of cellular jamming and detection solutions to prevent unauthorised mobile phone use inside prisons. Separate classification of prisoners: Prisoners can be classified according to age, gender, sentence, health, security requirements and correctional needs. High-risk prisoners, habitual offenders and hardened criminals can be housed separately from other inmates. Healthcare and mental health support: Every prison must have a medical officer. Prisoners with mental illness can be transferred to mental health establishments, subject to the safeguards and approval requirements under applicable law. Safeguards for women and children: Women prisoners must be provided separate accommodation and facilities addressing their specific needs. Pregnant prisoners are entitled to appropriate medical care and diet. Women can also keep their children with them in prison until the child turns six, with healthcare and other facilities provided to the children. Provisions for transgender prisoners and persons with disabilities: The law provides for separate enclosures or wards for transgender prisoners, along with access to healthcare and psychosocial support. Prison infrastructure must also be made accessible to inmates with disabilities, who are entitled to healthcare, rehabilitation and equal treatment. Ban on caste-based discrimination: The Regulation expressly prohibits discrimination, classification or segregation of prisoners on the basis of caste. It also bars assigning prison work on caste-based grounds and prohibits manual scavenging or hazardous cleaning of sewers and septic tanks inside prisons. Parole, furlough and remission: Eligible convicted prisoners can receive regular parole, emergency parole and furlough, subject to prescribed conditions. Regular parole can be granted for up to 30 days at a time and no more than twice a year. Emergency parole can extend up to 48 hours, while furlough can be granted for up to 14 days in a year after three years of incarceration, subject to eligibility. Legal aid and review of undertrial cases: An Under Trial Review Committee will be constituted in every district, headed by the District and Sessions Judge. It will periodically review eligible cases, including those involving prisoners who may qualify for release on bond or bail bond, and make recommendations to the concerned court or authority.

Stricter action against mobile phones inside prisons

The Regulation also introduces specific penalties for unauthorised possession or use of mobile phones and other electronic communication devices inside prisons. Prisoners, visitors or prison officials found involved in prohibited activities can face imprisonment of up to three years or a fine of up to Rs 25,000, or both.

The offences under the relevant provisions are classified as cognizable and non-bailable. The law also provides for penalties against prison staff who knowingly allow prohibited devices or articles to enter prison premises.

Greater accountability and support after release

The new framework provides for regular departmental inspections and inspections by Boards of Visitors headed by judicial officers. It also requires reporting of prisoner deaths and establishes grievance redressal mechanisms for inmates and prison staff. Another important provision concerns after-care services for needy prisoners after their release. These services are intended to support rehabilitation and social integration, helping former inmates rebuild their lives and return to society as responsible citizens.

The Regulation is based on the Model Prisons and Correctional Services Act, 2023, circulated by the Ministry of Home Affairs. It also incorporates safeguards relating to caste-based discrimination and prisoners with disabilities. By bringing security, discipline and rehabilitation under one legislative framework, the new law seeks to move prison administration in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands towards a more modern and reform-oriented system.

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