VIDEO: India will have to isolate Pakistan, says General VK Singh on Anantnag encounter

Anantnag encounter: On the death of Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonak and DSP Humayun Bhat during an encounter with terrorists in Anantnag yesterday (September 13), Union Minister General VK Singh said, "We have to think. Because unless we isolate Pakistan they will think it is business as normal. If we have to bring them under pressure, we have to isolate them. They need to know that no normal relations can be maintained unless you yourselves become normal."

Indian Army along with Jammu and Kashmir Police today (September 14) resumed the operation against the terrorists in the Kokernag area of the Anantnag district.

An Indian Army Colonel commanding a Rashtriya Rifles Unit along with a Major and a Deputy Superintendent of Police were killed in a gunfight with terrorists in Kokernag area of Kashmir's Anantnag district on Wednesday (September 13).

The killed officers have been identified as Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonak and DSP Humayun Bhat.

Know more about Anantnag gunfight:

"An Indian Army Colonel commanding a Rashtriya Rifles Unit along with a Major have lost their lives in an encounter in Anantnag with terrorists in Kashmir. The off-vet was commanding 19 RR," Indian Army officials said.

In a message on micro-blogging site, X, Kashmir Zone Police said, "In solemn tribute to the unwavering valor of Col Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonak & DSP Humayun Bhat who laid down their lives leading from the front during this ongoing operation. Our forces persist with unwavering resolve as they encircle 2 LET terrorists including Uzair Khan".

The last rites DSP Humayun Muzammil Bhat were performed in Budgam on Wednesday evening. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed his grief over the death of the officers in the encounter.

“Paid tributes to JKP's DySP Humayun Bhat, who laid down his life in an anti-terror operation in Anantnag. I salute the indomitable courage and supreme sacrifice of Col Manpreet Singh & Major Ashish Dhonack. Entire nation stands firmly with their families in this hour of grief,” LG’s office said in a post on the social media platform, X.

