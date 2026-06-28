Anant Ambani offers hair at Tirumala, Reliance donates 25 electric buses worth Rs 27.5 crore

Visakhapatnam:

Reliance Industries Executive Director Anant Ambani on Sunday offered prayers at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh's Tirumala Hills and donated his hair in keeping with a centuries-old tradition of devotion.

Senior officials of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) were also present during his visit to the temple.

Anant Ambani, who is the youngest son of billionaire industrialist and Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairperson Mukesh Ambani, also participated in the Suprabhata Seva at the temple and was seen feeding elephants there. Following the rituals, Anant Ambani - who was wearing a white shawl - offered prayers at the temple, seeking the blessings of Lord Venkateswara.

(Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT)Industrialist Anant Ambani visited the Tirumala Temple on Sunday.

Reliance to donate 25 electric buses to Tirumala Temple

During his visit, the Reliance Industries Executive Director announced that the firm will donate 25 electric buses worth Rs 27.5 crore to the temple administration. He said Reliance Industries will also cover the salaries and other allowances of the 50 drivers required to operate these buses.

(Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT)Industrialist Anant Ambani visited the Tirumala Temple on Sunday.

Additionally, Reliance Industries will assist the temple administration in setting up electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to ensure smooth operations of the buses, Anant Ambani announced on Sunday.

This was the second time he visited the temple this month. Previously, Anant Ambani visited the temple on June 12. Back then, he was accompanied by his father, Mukesh Ambani, his wife, Radhika Merchant, and others.