Mathura:

Reliance Industries Executive Director Anant Ambani visited Vrindavan on Friday to perform the sacred Govardhan Parikrama, drawing an enthusiastic welcome from devotees and residents of the Braj region. During his spiritual visit, Ambani offered prayers at the Shri Giriraj Ji Mukharvind Temple before setting out on the full circumambulation of Govardhan Parvat, also revered as Giriraj Ji. His visit turned into a special occasion for devotees, who gathered at different points along the parikrama route to welcome him. The atmosphere was filled with religious fervour as locals extended a traditional Braj welcome to the industrialist.

Anant Ambani witnesses Krishna Leela performances during parikrama

The Govardhan Parikrama route offered a glimpse of the region's vibrant cultural and devotional traditions. Local artists presented performances based on Krishna Leela, recreating episodes from the life and divine pastimes of Lord Krishna. Anant Ambani appeared deeply engrossed in the performances as he witnessed the cultural presentations along the route. The celebrations reflected Braj's longstanding association with Lord Krishna and the religious significance attached to Govardhan Parvat.

Speaking about his experience, Ambani said, "I am performing a full Parikrama of Giriraj Dharan. Being at the feet of Lord Giriraj Dharan brings immense joy. I am deeply grateful to the people of Braj. We are all here at the feet of Giriraj Dharan. It is because of my grandparents that I am here today. Their blessings, affection and guidance have brought me here. They were very pleased when I told them I was coming here to perform the full Parikrama, and I am offering my respects here on their behalf as well."

'I pray for the well-being of our nation': Anant Ambani

Expressing his feelings after visiting the sacred shrine, Ambani said the spiritual experience was difficult to put into words. He also spoke about the atmosphere of devotion he witnessed in Braj and offered prayers for the welfare of the country and its people. "What I have experienced here cannot be expressed in words. There is a unique atmosphere of devotion and spirituality. I pray to the Lord for the well-being of everyone, and especially for the great well-being of our nation, India."

Temple priest welcomes Anant Ambani's visit

The visit also received a warm response from the Shri Giriraj Ji Mukharvind Temple. Temple priest Ganesh expressed happiness over Ambani's arrival and highlighted his family's longstanding association with Giriraj Ji. "Anant Ambani's visit to Giriraj has brought great joy. His parents, as well as his grandparents, have a deep connection with Giriraj Ji. They have consistently made offerings and donations at all the temples. May his family be blessed with ever-growing renown and prosperity," he added. The priest also offered blessings for the Ambani family, wishing them continued prosperity and recognition.

(Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT )Anant Ambani received a traditional welcome from devotees as he proceeded with the religious ritual.

Why Govardhan Parikrama holds special significance

Govardhan Parikrama is among the most revered religious traditions associated with Lord Krishna in the Braj region of Uttar Pradesh. Devotees circumambulate Govardhan Hill, also known as Giriraj Govardhan, as an expression of faith and devotion.

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna lifted Govardhan Hill on his little finger to protect the residents of Braj from torrential rains sent by Lord Indra. The episode is celebrated as Govardhan Puja and remains central to the religious identity of the region.

The traditional parikrama route is approximately 21 kilometres long and attracts devotees throughout the year. For pilgrims, completing the circumambulation is considered an important act of devotion and a way of seeking the blessings of Giriraj Ji.

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