Anant Ambani offers prayers at Bageshwar Dham, performs 'aarti' with Dhirendra Shastri

Chhatarpur:

Reliance Industries Executive Director Anant Ambani on Thursday arrived at Bageshwar Dham in Gadha village in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur, where he was warmly welcomed by Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, who is popularly known as Baba Bageshwar.

During his visit, Anant Ambani, who is the youngest son of billionaire industrialist and Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairperson Mukesh Ambani, offered prayers for the wellbeing of the country, preservation of dharma, and the welfare of the people.

(Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT)Anant Ambani with Dhirendra Krishna Shastri.

Dhirendra Shastri also escorted Anant Ambani for the darshan of Shri Bageshwar Balaji, Sanyasi Baba, and Pret Raj Sarkar. He also apprised Anant Ambani of the spiritual significance of Bageshwar Balaji Dham.

Later, Dhirendra Shastri and Anant Ambani performed the aarti of Shri Bageshwar Balaji. They also proceeded to the 'yajna shala', where they offered sacred oblations into the holy fire amid the chanting of Vedic mantras.

(Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT)Anant Ambani with Dhirendra Krishna Shastri.

As part of the rituals, Anant Ambani also performed the ceremonial worship of 11 young girls (Kanya Pujan), offered them 'dakshina' (traditional offerings), and sought their blessings. He also honoured learned Brahmins, who had arrived at Bageshwar Dham from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, seeking their blessings.

(Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT )Anant Ambani with Dhirendra Krishna Shastri.

Anant Ambani's visit to Tirumala

Earlier, Anant Ambani also offered prayers at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh's Tirumala Hills, where he donated his hair in keeping with a centuries-old tradition of devotion. He also participated in the Suprabhata Seva at the temple and was seen feeding elephants there.

After the rituals concluded, Anant Ambani offered prayers at the temple and sought the blessings of Lord Venkateswara. He also announced that Reliance Industries will donate 25 electric buses worth Rs 27.5 crore to the temple administration.

Apart from this, he said the firm would also help the temple administration in setting up electric vehicle (EV) charging stations for the buses. Senior officials of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) were present when Anant Ambani visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple on Sunday.