Anant Ambani commits Rs 18 crore for temple renovation and elephant care in Kerala

New Delhi:

Executive Director of Reliance Industries Limited, Anant Ambani announced major financial support during his visit to two temples in Kerala. He pledged a total of Rs 6 crore in donations, Rs 3 crore each to the Rajrajeshwaram Temple and the Guruvayur Temple along with a larger Rs 12 crore commitment for renovation work.

The Rajrajeshwaram temple plan

The Rs 12 crore plan for the renovation of the Rajrajeshwaram Temple includes the long-awaited restoration of the East Gopuram, an ancient structure that has remained in poor condition for over 200 years.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Anant Ambani pledges Rs 18 crore for Kerala temples

The project is expected to preserve its historical and cultural value while also improving facilities for devotees, including better infrastructure and parking. During his visit, Ambani performed traditional rituals and handed over a Rs 3 crore cheque to support ongoing works.

He was accompanied by close associates and was received with traditional honours by temple authorities. Among those present were TTK Devaswom President Shri TP Vinod Kumar, Executive Officer Shri KP Vinayan, Chief Priest Shri EP Kuberan Namboothiri, and members of the Devaswom Board.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Anant Ambani pledges Rs 18 crore for Kerala temples

Support for Guruvayur and focus on elephant welfare

Earlier in the day, Ambani visited the Guruvayur Temple and offered prayers. He also donated Rs 3 crore to the temple trust.

Beyond temple donations, Ambani also shed light on the need for better care of temple elephants. Through his wildlife initiative, he proposed plans for a modern elephant hospital, chain-free shelters, and improved living conditions. The aim is to ensure humane and scientific care for elephants that are part of temple traditions.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Anant Ambani pledges Rs 18 crore for Kerala temples

Speaking during the visit, Ambani emphasised the importance of preserving India’s spiritual heritage.

He said temples are not just places of worship but centres of community and compassion. He added that efforts like these are meant to improve the experience of devotees while also ensuring dignity and care for animals.

“India’s spiritual traditions are not merely places of worship—they are living institutions that nurture faith, community, compassion, and our deep connection with nature. It is our collective responsibility to preserve and strengthen this sacred heritage for future generations. Through these initiatives, and through our work at Vantara, we seek to serve with humility by enhancing the experience of devotees, while ensuring that the animals who are an integral part of our traditions are cared for with the utmost dignity, compassion, and scientific attention," he said.