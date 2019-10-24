Anand Mahindra offers car to man to take his mom on pilgrimage

Image Source : PTI The mother-son duo travelled through many states - Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra.

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, has shared a story of a man from Mysore who left his job to take his mom on a pilgrimage and he also offered to gift the man a Mahindra KUV100 NXT for his journey ahead.

"A beautiful story. About the love for a mother but also about the love for a country..." wrote Mahindra. "If you can connect him to me, I'd like to personally gift him a Mahindra KUV 100 NXT so he can drive his mother in a car on their next journey."

Replying to the post, a Twitter user wrote: "I got the same thought instantly when I saw this... Instead of Shravan Kumar he's Krishna Kumar... No other difference."

"@anandmahindra sir I salute you for such kind of support & motivation to normal people. Approx 2 years ago in 2017 you gifted brand new Mahindra Supro 4 wheeler to mr Manoj replace of modified Scorpio in 3 wheeler.," wrote another user.

According to a report on the Internet, Kumar has quit his banking job to take his mother on the pilgrimage in January last year, and the two have together covered many holy places in India.

He travelled for seven months with his mother sitting pillion on his scooter and stayed in mutts instead of hotels.

The mother-son duo travelled through many states - Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra.

