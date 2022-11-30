Wednesday, November 30, 2022
     
Gujarat Assembly election: Will Congress show a re-run of 2017?

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Patel Mitesh Rameshbhai (bakabhai) won from Anand Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 197718 votes by defeating Bharatbhai Madhavsinh Solanki of the Congress.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Published on: November 30, 2022 17:24 IST
Anand is an assembly constituency under Anand district of Gujarat State. In 2017, this constituency was won by the Kantibhai Sodhaparmar (bhagat) of Congress. He defeated Yogesh Patel (bapaji) of the BJP with a margin of 5286 votes.

Anand Assembly constituency falls under the Anand Lok sabha constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Patel Mitesh Rameshbhai (bakabhai) won from Anand Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 197718 votes by defeating Bharatbhai Madhavsinh Solanki of the Congress. The constituency will vote on December 5, 2022.

