Gujarat Assembly election: Will Congress show a re-run of 2017?

Anand is an assembly constituency under Anand district of Gujarat State. In 2017, this constituency was won by the Kantibhai Sodhaparmar (bhagat) of Congress. He defeated Yogesh Patel (bapaji) of the BJP with a margin of 5286 votes.
Anand Assembly constituency falls under the Anand Lok sabha constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Patel Mitesh Rameshbhai (bakabhai) won from Anand Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 197718 votes by defeating Bharatbhai Madhavsinh Solanki of the Congress. The constituency will vote on December 5, 2022.
