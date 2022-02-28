Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@AMUL_COOP Amul increases price of milk by Rs 2 per litre

Popular brand Amul on Monday announced that it will be elevating the price of its milk by Rs 2 per litre. The price rise extends to all milk variants by the brand, including Gold, Taaza, Shakti, T-special, as well on cow and buffalo milk etc. After the price hike, the price of Amul Gold milk will be Rs 30 per 500 ml, Amul Taza will cost Rs 24 per 500 ml, and Amul Shakti will be sold at Rs 27 per 500 ml.

The brand is increasing the price of milk after a gap of about 7 months and 27 days. It was last hiked in the month of July, 2021 with Rs. 2 per litre. Earlier today, Amul extended wishes to its customers on the ocassion of Mahashivratri.

The price rise in turn will benefit milk producers as it is the company's policy to pass on almost 80 paise of every rupee paid by consumers for milk to the milk producers.

