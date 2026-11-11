Amul hikes milk prices across India: Check new rates for Taaza and Gold variants

Consumers buying Amul milk across India will have to pay more from November 12, 2026, as the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) has announced a hike in the prices of its fresh packaged milk variants. The increase will range from around 3.3% to 5.5%, depending on the type of milk.

The price of Amul's popular Toned Milk variant, Amul Taaza, has been increased by Rs 2 per litre, while Amul Gold will cost Rs 4 more per litre. The revised rates will come into effect in major markets across the country from Thursday, November 12.

Amul milk price hike: Check the increase

The price revision will affect some of the brand's most widely purchased milk variants. Amul Taaza, which contains 3% fat, will see a price increase of Rs 2 per litre, amounting to a hike of around 3.3%. Meanwhile, Amul Gold, with 6% fat, will become costlier by Rs 4 per litre, representing an increase of approximately 5.5%.

GCMMF said the decision was taken in view of rising costs associated with milk production, processing and packaging.

Why has Amul increased milk prices?

According to the federation, the cost of several essential inputs has risen over the past year. Prices of green and dry fodder, along with raw materials used in cattle feed, including oil cakes, maize and molasses, have increased considerably. The cost of packaging film and fuel has also gone up, adding to the overall expense of supplying milk.

The federation also pointed to challenging weather conditions in several parts of the country, including Gujarat, where rainfall has been low and uneven. These conditions have created difficulties for dairy farmers and added to the pressure on milk production.

How will the price hike benefit dairy farmers?

GCMMF said the increase is also intended to ensure that milk producers receive better payments for their produce. Over the past year, member milk unions have already raised the prices paid to farmers for milk procurement by around 4% to 5%.

The latest revision in retail prices is aimed at supporting further improvements in payments to dairy farmers.

Amul also highlighted its cooperative structure, under which nearly 80% of the revenue earned from consumers is returned to around 36 lakh milk producers across the country. The federation said a significant portion of the additional revenue generated through the price increase would also go towards farmers.

According to the company, the move will provide financial support to dairy producers and encourage them to maintain and increase milk production.

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