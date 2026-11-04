Amul hikes ghee price by Rs 50 ahead of Diwali, butter also becomes costlier

Amul has increased the prices of ghee and butter just ahead of Diwali, raising the cost of two dairy products widely used during the festive season. The price of a 1 kg carton of ghee has gone up by Rs 50, from Rs 630 to Rs 680, while a 500-gram pack of butter has become Rs 15 more expensive.

The price revision comes as demand for Amul cow ghee has reportedly risen in several markets, where shortages have also been noticed. Demand for branded ghee has increased in Gujarat and neighbouring Rajasthan following a series of crackdowns on adulterated products. The latest hike has also reduced much of the relief consumers received after GST rates were lowered in September 2025.

Amul ghee and butter prices increased

The new prices apply to several pack sizes of ghee and butter. A 500-gram pouch of Amul pure ghee now costs Rs 345, up from Rs 325. Butter prices have also increased across two pack sizes.

A 100-gram butter pack has risen from Rs 63 to Rs 66, while the price of a 500-gram pack has increased from Rs 310 to Rs 325.

The price changes come at a time when demand for branded ghee has picked up following action against adulterated products in Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Amul ghee prices on its online platform

Amul's online platform lists different varieties of ghee at the following prices:

Cow milk ghee: Rs 740 per litre

Sagar ghee: Rs 710 per litre

Pure ghee: Rs 700 per litre

Buffalo milk ghee: Rs 720 per litre

GST cuts had reduced Amul prices in 2025

In September 2025, Amul reduced prices across 700 dairy products after the government lowered GST rates. At the time, the price of a 1-litre ghee carton was cut from Rs 650 to Rs 610. The price of a 5-litre tin also fell from Rs 3,275 to Rs 3,075.

Butter became cheaper as well. A 100-gram pack dropped from Rs 62 to Rs 58, while the price of a 500-gram pack was reduced from Rs 305 to Rs 285.

The latest increases have now reversed much of the savings consumers had received from the GST reduction.

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